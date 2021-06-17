Letter: Reparations 2.0

The current Oval Office occupant just announced that the US will purchase 500 million vaccine doses to donate to poor nations via the international COVAX program. If this taxpayer-funded largesse makes you proud to be an American, think again.
The previous WH tenant accused China of being responsible for allowing COVID-19 to spread worldwide and suggesting it was concocted in the lab. He wanted reparations from China for their behavior, unconscious, conscience or nefarious, that shut down the global economy.
With immerging evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was ground zero for the outbreak, isn’t it premature for our president to voluntarily endow China’s mistakes?
America must demand that China, with 18% of the world’s population, pay 120% of the cost of this global tragedy to atone. Instead of reparations, think of it as a tariff by the other 194 countries for a seat at the world table.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.