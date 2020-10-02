Letter: Reparations

Once we’ve torn down the statues of Christopher Columbus, an explorer who sailed the seas when people believed that the earth was flat, let’s go someplace where we won’t be displacing someone or something else.
Nature is forever moving things around, land masses, plants and animals including people. Who is to say who or what was where first? Many “first peoples” displaced and/or killed-off other peoples and eradicated species and were in their own way “explorers.”
Where are the reparations for the soldiers/families who fought in the American Revolution (50,000 casualties), perhaps freedom was reparation enough? Where are the reparations for the soldiers/families of those men drafted to fight to end slavery in our Civil War (646,392 casualties)?
Instead of reparations shouldn’t we be talking about and spending more time and money preserving and restoring native cultures and languages many of which are rapidly disappearing from within the United States?
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
