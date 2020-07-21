Letter: Reparations

As part of a prototype team to integrate the Houston Texas schools in 1968, I watched as the 100% Black student body where I taught develop confidence in their future. This was due to the national leadership of Martin Luther King. I was reminded while reading the recent Star guest article on reparations during Reconstruction and the withdrawal of the U.S. government promise of 30 acres and a mule how quickly in the 20th century student optimism vanished when King was assassinated. Looking back over the past fifty years and the significant reduction in funding of inner city schools primarily serving persons of color, it appears the time has come to pay our debt. Why not start by significantly increasing the funding and support for K-12 public school systems where students of color are in the majority?
June Webb-vignery
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
