Letter: Reparations
View Comments

Letter: Reparations

As part of a prototype team to integrate the Houston Texas schools in 1968, I watched as the 100% Black student body where I taught develop confidence in their future. This was due to the national leadership of Martin Luther King. I was reminded while reading the recent Star guest article on reparations during Reconstruction and the withdrawal of the U.S. government promise of 30 acres and a mule how quickly in the 20th century student optimism vanished when King was assassinated. Looking back over the past fifty years and the significant reduction in funding of inner city schools primarily serving persons of color, it appears the time has come to pay our debt. Why not start by significantly increasing the funding and support for K-12 public school systems where students of color are in the majority?

June Webb-vignery

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News