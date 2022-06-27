 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Repeal and replace

The Secord Amendment seems to cause a lot of problems regarding interpretation. Remember Prohibition? That amendment was repealed thus the 2nd Amendment could also be repealed. So it will not be interpreted that guns are not permitted, I propose a new Amendment be added that outlines what the definitions of legal arms are and which arms are considered to be illegal (remember sawed-off shotguns and "tommy" guns). This new amendment would clarify a lot of issues and maybe make it safer in trying to keep guns out of the hands of those who would abuse the privilege. I believe our problems with guns is not "mental health" as much as "anger management" issues.

Joseph Ricca

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

