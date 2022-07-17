 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Repeal of Abortion Rights

I woke up this morning crying—filled with deep grief. Recently I returned from Europe where I have been before to live and travel. I didn’t want to come home because of recent tragic political events here in the U.S. In Scotland and England, there is universal healthcare. One Scot told me, “Everyone, no matter who you are, gets health care. Everyone’s taxes pay for the care but they get good care.” A woman’s right to a safe legal abortion is also taken for granted. I have questions for all those who don’t support the right to abortion. Are you (men included) willing to carry and birth a child which you will be unable to adequately love and support due to conditions beyond your control? Are you willing and able to financially and emotionally support those who do not have the financial and/or emotional resources to raise a child? If your daughter were raped, would you force her to bear the child? Case closed..

Joan Brundage

