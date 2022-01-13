Letter: Repeating History

History is “supposed” to repeat itself, especially if we, the contemporary society, do not learn its lessons. The Italians saw the Blackshirts since 1919 through much of WWII. We saw how this turned out for Mussolini. Hitler liked the idea and formed the Brownshirts in Germany. This worked about as well as the Italian Blackshirts, and the leader came to the same end as Mussolini. Now we have the Redhats (different from The Red Hat Society) behaving in a similar manner. All of these groups have a similar ideology. If history is really repeating itself, must we endure the related societal disruption before this latest movement has a similar outcome?
Spencer Elliott
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.