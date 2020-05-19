Letter: Replace Cult Senators

Ref. May 4th Opinion Article: McSally: Together We Will Prevail Over Covid-19
6 months out from possibly losing her job and benefits with the US Senate, McSally is pouring on the grease to thicken the Republican Covid-19 response smoke screen. Standing in line for the White House Kool-Aid, McSally takes up the chant to blame China for global disinformation while ignoring President Trump’s daily misinformation to the entire country thru his childish remarks. Once a vocal critic of POTUS, McSally is now just another Trump cult member trying to paw and drag enough litter to cover up a mess created right here in Washington. We need to replace these Senators with someone who will not just accept Trump’s chaotic handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
