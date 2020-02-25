Letter: Replacement letter "Your Priorities"?

In “Halftime show in poor taste”, a letter writer said he’d been waiting for some backlash over the super bowl halftime show. He found the show inappropriate and not something you’d want children to emulate. He must have missed Leonard Pitts’ article “Right wing’s biggest concern: sexy halftime show”, which accurately reminded us of the lewd, disgusting behavior of President Trump - the POTUS is an adulterer, a porn star consort, and boasts about grabbing women’s private parts without consent. He supported the re-election of accused child molester Roy Moore. Pitts then pointed out other crimes which should outrage us far more than scantily clad and gyrating entertainers, like cruel, immoral family separations, climate change denial, hate crimes and racial discrimination, voter suppression, unaffordable health care, to name a few. I would be far more concerned that children grow up thinking these crimes must be OK, because the president does it, or approves, or says no big deal. What are your priorities?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.