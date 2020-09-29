 Skip to main content
Letter: Replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Letter: Replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

If Mitch McConnell tries to ram through a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg during the last few months of President Trump's term of office he will prove that he is an absolute total hypocrite. If anyone has read their Bible they know that Jesus was not fond of hypocrites. Hopefully there will be enough Republican senators who don't want to be hypocrites that they will prevent him from becoming the country's worst hypocrite.

K-Lynn Paul

Northwest side

