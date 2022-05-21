Letter: Replacement Theory and Recent Killing of Black Americans

Sadly, ten Black members of the Buffalo community are dead partly because of the Republican Party's push of Replacement Theory.

It is a fact that many Republicans are promoting replacement theory information on their websites, in an attempt to groom young white men. This has resulted in the death of US citizens who are Black, Brown Jewish, or Asian.

Their purpose is to stop US citizens who are members of minority communities from voting. It is a radical idea that if Republicans cannot terrorize or intimidate black, brown Jewish, or Asian citizens and prevent them from voting, they are willing to groom a young white man to kill them.

Donna Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

