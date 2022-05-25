Letter: Replacement

Historically education has been the key to a successful life. If there is such a thing as "replacement theory" it is because minorities and women have taken advantage of educational opportunities availed to them. This has allowed them to attain the skills and temperament needed for a good job and a quality life. If we white males are worried about losing our influence we would be best served to take advantage of our own educational opportunities rather than try to take this success away from others.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
