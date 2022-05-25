 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Replacement

  • Comments

Historically education has been the key to a successful life. If there is such a thing as "replacement theory" it is because minorities and women have taken advantage of educational opportunities availed to them. This has allowed them to attain the skills and temperament needed for a good job and a quality life. If we white males are worried about losing our influence we would be best served to take advantage of our own educational opportunities rather than try to take this success away from others.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: USA, third world Country?

Watching the News unfold before our very eyes, it is undeniable that the current Administration is deliberately destroying the USA. For eight …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News