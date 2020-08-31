Letter: Reply: Protecting the USPS helps ensure America keeps its democracy

Representative Grijalva, do you realize that the USPS is a private company? It has very rarely turned a profit and lost millions of dollars last year. That is the reason for the change in leadership and the changes to make this company profitable. Perhaps you should learn about profit and loss before you decide what the USPS should do. Why have you decided that it is too dangerous to vote at the designated polling place? Who gave you the right to decide where I should vote? The only places that have this problem would be our major cities. The millions of Americans that live outside of those cities would be dependent on the USPS and not there local precinct. Why not leave well enough alone. Those that don't want to go to there local poll can request an absentee ballot. There see problem solved. I believe that is what President Trump recommended before all this mass mailing business.
Larry Cory
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
