Alison Jones says that "no one is a self-made success". Which I'm sure comes as a surprise to such people as billionaires Michael Dell, who founded his company PC's Limited with $1,000 and sold computers out of his dorm room, or Jeff Bezos, who worked out of his garage to start Amazon.

She further states that "It is...impossible to pull yourself up by your own bootstraps." Yet we find that though the overall poverty rate in the U.S. is 11.6%, for families with two parents it's 4.4%, for the college educated it's 4.7%, and for workers working full-time, it's 2.2%. So all you have to do to "pull yourself up by your own bootstraps" and to stay out of poverty is to get married before you have children, get an education, and work full-time. Not that difficult.