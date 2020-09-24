Letter: Reply to Baffled by those voting for Trump

Re: the Sept. 18 letter "Baffled by those voting for Trump."
In Friday's Arizona Daily Star's Letters to the Editor, Mr. Carl Foster, Green Valley, says he is baffled why any one would vote for President Trump. Republicans are not voting for Trump Per Se. They are voting for: The second Amendment, Next Supreme Court Justice, The Electoral College and the Republic we live in, Police and Order, Military and veterans who died for their Country, The Flag, Secure borders, Right to praise God without fear, Voting for every unborn soul, Health care and keeping America great for all. What are you voting for?
Duane Huckleberry
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!