In calling for carbon reductions in U.S. power plants, the Most Reverend Edward J. Weisenburger fails to realize that any such reductions in carbon emissions here will be overwhelmed by more power plants being built in China. China has not agreed to any carbon restrictions before 2030, they emit 27% of the world's greenhouse gasses compared to 11% here, and they are building six times as many power plants as the rest of the world combined. Consequently, a reduction of the 30% of carbon emissions generated by our power plants here would result in an insignificant reduction in world temperature of .001 degrees Celsius per year. Unless the good Reverend can convince China to stop building power plants, his pleas for lower carbon emissions here are meaningless and unwarranted. I hope the good Reverend knows more about saving souls than he does about global warming.