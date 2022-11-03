Letter: Reply to Doug Pickrell op ed 10/13/22

In Doug Pickrell's op ed re climate change, he postulates "widespread civilization collapse" if we don't speed up our reliance on renewables vs fossil fuels. What he doesn't tell us, because it's inconvenient for his argument, is that with China, India, and Russia continuing to build more coal fired power plants and spewing ever increasing amounts of carbon into the air, anything we do here to reduce fossil fuel consumption will have a negligible effect on global warming. Due to fracking and natural gas replacing coal, the U.S. has already lowered its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized nation, yet Mr. Pickrell would have us spend trillions to unnecessarily reduce our carbon output, which would only result in higher energy prices for the middle class and poor while at the same time slowing our economy. Being a math teacher, Mr. Pickrell is hardly an expert on global warming.