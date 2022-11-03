 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reply to Doug Pickrell op ed 10/13/22

  • Comments

In Doug Pickrell's op ed re climate change, he postulates "widespread civilization collapse" if we don't speed up our reliance on renewables vs fossil fuels. What he doesn't tell us, because it's inconvenient for his argument, is that with China, India, and Russia continuing to build more coal fired power plants and spewing ever increasing amounts of carbon into the air, anything we do here to reduce fossil fuel consumption will have a negligible effect on global warming. Due to fracking and natural gas replacing coal, the U.S. has already lowered its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized nation, yet Mr. Pickrell would have us spend trillions to unnecessarily reduce our carbon output, which would only result in higher energy prices for the middle class and poor while at the same time slowing our economy. Being a math teacher, Mr. Pickrell is hardly an expert on global warming.

David Pearse

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News