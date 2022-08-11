Letter: Reply to Doug Pickrell's July 27th op ed on climate

Mr. Pickrell is a global alarmist who claims that if we don't implement his top down plans to reduce our carbon footprint, we will suffer "massive ecological and humanitarian disasters," yet he offers no proof that these disasters will actually occur.

Mr. Pickrell admits that global warming is a global problem, and with China, India, and Russia building ever more coal fired power plants, anything we do here in America to reduce our carbon footprint will make no difference whatsoever in the years and decades to come.

Due to fracking and natural gas, America has already reduced its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized nation, yet Mr. Pickrell would limit fossil fuels while supporting massive subsidies of green energy that will serve no purpose other than to heap onerous costs on businesses and individuals alike.

David Pearse

Foothills