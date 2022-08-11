 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reply to Doug Pickrell's July 27th op ed on climate

  • Comments

Mr. Pickrell is a global alarmist who claims that if we don't implement his top down plans to reduce our carbon footprint, we will suffer "massive ecological and humanitarian disasters," yet he offers no proof that these disasters will actually occur.

Mr. Pickrell admits that global warming is a global problem, and with China, India, and Russia building ever more coal fired power plants, anything we do here in America to reduce our carbon footprint will make no difference whatsoever in the years and decades to come.

Due to fracking and natural gas, America has already reduced its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized nation, yet Mr. Pickrell would limit fossil fuels while supporting massive subsidies of green energy that will serve no purpose other than to heap onerous costs on businesses and individuals alike.

David Pearse

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News