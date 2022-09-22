Letter: Reply to gun op ed by G.A. Clark 9/6/22

G.A. Clark argues that we should confiscate and ban all semi-automatic rifles in order to reduce mass shootings, but since way more handguns are used in mass shootings than rifles, presumably Mr. Clark would also ban handguns, which means he would ban the almost 400 million guns in our country. In 2020, rifles killed only 455 people out of the 17,813 homicides recorded that year. Although Mr. Clark concentrates on mass shootings, it would seem he should concentrate more on total gun deaths, since mass shootings in the year 2020 resulted in only 513 gun deaths as compared to the aforementioned 17,813 total homicides.
People buy guns in part to defend themselves against the rising homicide rates in the country, since progressive Attorney Generals now refuse to prosecute many even violent crimes. Thus the need for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
David Pearse
Foothills
