Letter: Reply to Letter Defending the Filibuster

On Tuesday a writer defended keeping the US Senate Filibuster. The implication in that letter that the filibuster was an intention of the founding fathers is a misperception held by many. The filibuster is not mentioned in the Constitution, but is an artifact of the rules of the Senate.
A second misperception cited, was the assertion that Harry Reid, Democratic leader of the Senate in the Obama Presidency, did away with the filibuster for Supreme Court Nominations. Again this is a misperception. The Democrats under Harry Reid did eliminate filibustering of judicial nominations except for the Supreme Court. It was the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees in 2017, to allow for the nomination of Neil Gorsuch.
The continued use of the Senate Filibuster to require super majority support for the passage of legislation, is indeed a worthy subject of debate. To properly discuss any subject it is necessary to have actual facts, not misperceptions as a basis for discussion.
Robert O’Toole
Northeast side
