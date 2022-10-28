 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reply to letter writer Donald Ijams 10/16/22

In reply to the letter writer who claimed that we shouldn't blame Biden and Democrats for inflation because it's due to supply issues in the economy, I beg to differ. The Fed increased the money supply by 41% from December 2019 to December, 2021, the largest increase in the money supply in American history. In addition, the Democrats further added to demand with their trillion dollar bills and giveaways.

Meanwhile, supply was reduced as we suffered two straight quarters of negative economic growth, which is defined as a recession, and gas and electric prices skyrocketed due to the Democrats' war on fossil fuels. Needless to say, combining all these Biden and Democratic initiatives, inflation has skyrocketed to over 8%, the highest inflation in over 40 years. It's simply disingenuous to argue that Biden and the Democrats are not directly responsible for our current inflation and economic malaise.

David Pearse

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

