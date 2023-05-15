Michael Chihak calls for changes to the Second Amendment, but one of his recommended changes "exclude the right to possess assault rifles and ban automatic and semi-automatic guns" would in effect repeal the Second Amendment guaranteeing the right of citizens to own guns. Less than one-quarter of Americans favor repeal of the Amendment, which certainly "reflects contemporary morals." Automatic weapons such as machine guns are already banned, but that leaves almost 400 million semi-automatic guns in the hands of citizens, which averages out to about 120 firearms per 100 residents. People buy guns mostly for self-protection but also for hunting, target shooting, and collecting.