Re: the April 30 article "We should change the second amendment."
Michael Chihak calls for changes to the Second Amendment, but one of his recommended changes "exclude the right to possess assault rifles and ban automatic and semi-automatic guns" would in effect repeal the Second Amendment guaranteeing the right of citizens to own guns. Less than one-quarter of Americans favor repeal of the Amendment, which certainly "reflects contemporary morals." Automatic weapons such as machine guns are already banned, but that leaves almost 400 million semi-automatic guns in the hands of citizens, which averages out to about 120 firearms per 100 residents. People buy guns mostly for self-protection but also for hunting, target shooting, and collecting.
As for Mr. Chihak's other recommendations, background checks, age limits on gun purchases, and prohibiting the mentally ill from owning guns - well, we already have those laws. Mr. Chihak is in a small minority in calling for such drastic changes to the Second Amendment.
David Pearse
Foothills
