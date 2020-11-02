Letter: Reply to "Not Voting for Tump

Mr. Hansen, when you say you are voting for the 2nd amendment you don’t mention 1st , 4th, 10th, 14th,15th and 22nd amendments, the ones that Trump ignores, wants to change or eliminate, then you are voting for Trump and authoritarianism. You say you are voting for the next Supreme Court Justice, but when voters in 2012 voted for the next Supreme Court Justice they were denied that choice so you are voting for Trump and McConnell and their brand of authoritarianism. You say you are voting for the military and our Veterans, but by voting for Trump you condone his insulting and disrespecting those Americans. Your vote for Trump is vote for a morally and ethically bankrupt human being that by his words, actions and behavior is contradictory to the word of the God you praise. You say you are voting for Good against Evil, I say you are voting for Evil against Good.
Greg Steed
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
