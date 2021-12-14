Letter: Reply to op ed by Paul McCreary 11/20/21

Re: the Nov. 20 article "Conspiracy theories must be exposed as destructive."
Paul McCreary bemoans the fact that conspiracy theories are running amok. But he forgot to include some Democratic conspiracies as well as Republican. For example, he didn't mention the now totally discredited Democratic conspiracy charge based on the totally discredited Steele dossier that Trump colluded with the Russians in the 2016 Presidential election, and for two years the Democrats promulgated that conspiracy charge with no supporting evidence whatsoever. He also didn't mention that Stacey Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia election for Governor, still claims that election was stolen from her. So the conspiracy charges work both ways.
In any event, conspiracy theories offered by individuals are protected under the first amendment, and citizens are free to believe any conspiracy theory they choose. They are harmless unless undertaken by our own government, which was the case with Trump.
David Pearse
Foothills
