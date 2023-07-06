In her op ed, Yolanda Slan argues one, that too many innocent people are sentenced to prison and that this represents "systemic errors," but she gives no possible solutions to the problem. Secondly, she argues that there is "systemic racism" in our justice system. While it's true that Blacks are arrested and convicted out of all proportion to their numbers in our country, there are reasons for this that do not involve systemic racism. For example, although Blacks represent 13% of the general population, sadly they commit over 50% of all homicides in this country. They also commit other crimes far above their 13% population percentage. Perhaps Ms. Slan can offer us some solutions on how to reduce Black crime in order to reduce the Black crime rate and keep more Blacks out of prison.