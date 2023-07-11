Sheldon Metz writes that only Republicans "threaten and promote violence," yet we all know that Democratic governors and mayors did nothing to quell the 2020 summer riots, in which scores of people were killed and which resulted in over $2 billion in property damage. He claims Trump supporters are fascist, but fascism is the combination of big business and big government, as in government Democrats in Washington supported by big business titans such as Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), and Jeff Bezos (Amazon). He says Trump "ignores the Constitution," yet many of Mr. Biden's pet projects have been ruled unconstitutional, such as affirmative action and student loan relief. As for "attacks on democracy," only Democrats talk about packing the Supreme Court, and only Democrats try to prevent free speech on social media platforms on the basis of so-called "misinformation."