Salvador Gabaldon claims he needed affirmative action to attend college. Why? Anone of any race can do what he did -- attend a community college, then transfer to a four year college to get a degree. For anyone who can't afford college, loans are available. No one needs affirmative action to do this.

Affirmative action -- favoring one race over another -- is the very definition of racism, and that's why Americans continue to vote it down. Mr. Gabaldon favors affirmative action because it leads to diversity, but most of us believe that college admissions should be based on achievement and merit rather than race and diversity. Thus, at UC Berkeley, though Asian-Americans constitute just 17% of California's population, they represent over 30.6% of students there. Hispanics and Latinos constitute 16.3% of students while Blacks are at 2.42%. These disparities accurately reflect which races emphasize educational achievement more than others.