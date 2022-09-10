Letter: Reply to union op eds 9/4/22

Both Messrs. Mark Weisbrot and Michael D Farren get it wrong in their support of labor unions. Mr. Weisbrot is correct in writing that union membership has declined from a high of 35% in 1954 to a mere 10.3% today to an even smaller 6% in the private sector. The reason for this decrease is that workers have increasingly realized that unions serve to artificially drive up costs, which means fewer workers, which is why so many workers in the private sector often vote down union membership.
Mr. Farren, supposedly a free marketer, betrays his trust in free markets by supporting government protected labor unions. Though he claims labor unions were originally necessary "to draw attention...to low wages [and] long hours," surely he recognizes that the only way to increase real wages is for businesses to invest in new technology so that workers become more productive and thus can be paid more. Labor unions have outgrown their usefulness and now serve as a drag on the American economy.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.