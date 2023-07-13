In this article our Representative Juan Ciscomani brings a measured and thoughtful approach to policy without the nonsense of the bomb-throwing experienced by many of our elected officials today. In the article he even mentions that the bill isn't perfect and that that's the point.

Too often legislation taking a step in the right direction has died because people have withheld support because they think it doesn't go far enough. So in response to this previous op-ed I just wanted to say thank you to my Representative Juan Ciscomani for keeping his name out of the news and doing what he was sent to Congress to do rather than doing what might help him build up his own personal brand. Much to often politicians attempt to position themselves for fundraising and higher office purposes and Juan doesn’t.