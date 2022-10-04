Letter: Report: 1400 census takers were 'hard fails' Star 9/19/22

The absurdity of this 'report' is beyond compare. The reporter, Mike Schneider of the Associated Press fails completely to tell us what the scope relative to the entire Census operation and to previous Census operations is even in a vague way. The 'story' is alarmist BS. Plus the fact that the Star's editors failed to stop this 'story' from going into print, let alone on the Front Page does serious damage to the Star's editorial staff's reputation.