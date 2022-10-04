 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Report: 1400 census takers were 'hard fails' Star 9/19/22

The absurdity of this 'report' is beyond compare. The reporter, Mike Schneider of the Associated Press fails completely to tell us what the scope relative to the entire Census operation and to previous Census operations is even in a vague way. The 'story' is alarmist BS. Plus the fact that the Star's editors failed to stop this 'story' from going into print, let alone on the Front Page does serious damage to the Star's editorial staff's reputation.

Please do due diligence and FIX this story so that it is reflective of the true dimensions of the problem.

Vincent Allen

Northwest side

