Letter: Report: 92% of Central American migrants come for economic reasons

In November 2021, a report on migration was released by the Migration Policy Institute, the World Food Programme and the Civic Data Design Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They conducted an in depth study of migrants coming to America from Central America. Their report reflected that over the last five years, Central American migrants have paid a whopping $1.7 billion annually to smugglers to be brought illegally to America. The report also showed that 92% were motivated by economic reasons. The researchers interviewed thousands of households in the Central America region in compiling their report. This report raises serious questions about thousands of Central American migrants now claiming asylum based on some type of persecution, when the study showed 92% are coming for economic reasons. This report points to mass abuse of our asylum system with many migrants likely making false verbal or written statements to immigration officers, a federal felony in violation of 18 U.S Code 1001. The Biden administration does not seem to care.