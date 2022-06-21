 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reporting on 1/6 committee hearings

Journalism 101

Who? Trump

What? Lies

When? Always

Where? Everywhere

How? Through his teeth

Why? $$$$

A. Lawrence Glynn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

