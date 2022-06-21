Letter: Reporting on 1/6 committee hearings

Journalism 101
Who? Trump
What? Lies
When? Always
Where? Everywhere
How? Through his teeth
Why? $$$$
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
