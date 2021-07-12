Letter: Reports VP Kamala Harris' office staff being treated like dirt

Politico just ran a story "Not a healthy environment’: Kamala Harris’ office rife with dissent." Politico reported over 22 current and former aides saying, "“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment” and "It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s---.” Officials lay the blame not only on Harris' Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy, but on Harris herself. The news outlet Axios reported that "Democrats close to the White House are concerned about Harris’ mishandling of politically sensitive issues and "political tone deafness." Harris was a first term Senator and had the most liberal voting record in the Senate. In California, Harris dated powerful San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who gave her a BMW, and that relationship lead to her obtaining two cushy state government commission posts and assisting her in becoming a San Francisco district prosecutor.
Teresa McDonald
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.