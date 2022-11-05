Letter: Reproductive Rights

I wish people would stop using the expression “right to life” for what is simply an anti-abortion stand. If those claiming they are fighting for the right to life, they would be fighting to protect the lives of the living such as those who are now forced to carry an embryo that threatens their life. The same people would be working overtime to get effective gun laws, protecting our living children. They would be out there advocating for vaccinations and masking to protect the living, particularly those at risk. They would be working to get more inclusive, affordable health care so that the living can live healthy, productive lives. They would be fighting to mitigate climate change to save all the life on the planet.