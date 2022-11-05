 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reproductive Rights

  • Comments

I wish people would stop using the expression “right to life” for what is simply an anti-abortion stand. If those claiming they are fighting for the right to life, they would be fighting to protect the lives of the living such as those who are now forced to carry an embryo that threatens their life. The same people would be working overtime to get effective gun laws, protecting our living children. They would be out there advocating for vaccinations and masking to protect the living, particularly those at risk. They would be working to get more inclusive, affordable health care so that the living can live healthy, productive lives. They would be fighting to mitigate climate change to save all the life on the planet.

They don’t do any of these things. They don’t believe in the right to life, but instead stand for returning women to being second class citizens not having the right to decisions concerning their own bodies. Its all about power, not life.

People are also reading…

Barbara Becker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News