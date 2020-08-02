Letter: Reproductive Rights

It’s simple: everyone, whether they live in Tucson, AZ or abroad deserves access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, including access to safe, legal abortion.
Today, the House introduced the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act, making accessible reproductive health care for all one step closer to reality.
This bill will repeal the harmful Helms Amendment — which for nearly 50 years has denied people around the world the dignity and safety of comprehensive reproductive health care by putting safe, legal abortion out of reach overseas. For too long, Helms has disproportionately threatened the lives of Black and brown people and been used to control vulnerable communities worldwide.
This is a huge step forward in the fight for global reproductive health and rights. Raúl Grijalva and Ann Kirkpatrick, I urge you to join the fight and defend people around the world by co-sponsoring the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act. We simply cannot afford to have the Helms Amendment around for another 50 years.
Bri Johnson #FIGHT4HER Volunteer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
