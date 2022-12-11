Letter: Republican Agenda

Dear (presumed Speaker) Kevin McCarthy

Congratulations on your party’s taking control of the US House of Representatives.

Here is a list of my legislative priorities for you consideration:

1. Gun violence

2. Inflation

3. Threats to democracy

4. Global warming

5. Border security

6. Immigration reform

7. US healthcare system

8. Save Social Security

9. Save Medicare

10. Education

11. Helping Ukraine

12. Homelessness (especially for veterans)

13. Water Conservation, clean air, protecting the environment etc

14 - 399 Myriad of other problems facing Americans (insert your personal priorities here)

400 - 405 Investigating the currently elected officials of the USA, their appointees, and family members.

I believe you were elected to fix the mounting problems facing Americans, please make them your priorities.

David Friel

Green Valley