Letter: Republican Arguments Turn Ridiculous

Two days after the election, once it became clear that Biden would win, the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, went on Fox News to announce that Republicans would not stand by while the election was robbed. As proof of election fraud, he pointed out that Democrat-leaning cities waited until results from rural counties were in, presumably so Democrats could adjust the vote counts accordingly. Really? Might it simply be that it takes longer to tabulate hundreds of thousands of votes in cities than thousands of votes in rural areas? He also cited Republican down-ballot wins as proof that Trump was robbed. How does that work? Were ballots altered to reflect Biden while not changing the down-ballot votes? Or is it just possible that many Republicans were willing to vote for their representatives in congress, but could no longer stomach Trump? As a long-time Republican, it is embarrassing to watch the Republican leadership move from deceptive to ridiculous in order to defend the indefensible.
Gordon Hamilton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!