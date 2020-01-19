Letter: Republican consistency

Re: the Dec. 21 letter "Republicans consistent in defending president."
This letter was correct.
Nothing matters to the GOP in the Age of Trump except the economy. They shrug when Trump hires White House staff (Bannon, Miller) with clear ties to white nationalist hate groups. Just a few years ago Barrack Obama inherited an economic nightmare. Within months of taking office the economy turned around and improved steadily until inherited by Trump (which Trump and his followers will never acknowledge). But during those years of an improving economy, Senate leader Moscow Mitch McConnell repeatedly refused to work with Obama while a reality TV star and con artist led a nasty, racist conspiracy theory about him. During the Clinton years we had a remarkable economy helping people at all levels and a budget deficit turned into a surplus. The GOP couldn’t stand Clinton’s success and impeached him while right-wingers began conspiracy theories and hate mongering directed at both Clintons that continue to this day. Right wing hypocrisy is consistent.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
