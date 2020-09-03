Letter: Republican Convention, dark, so dark, very dark!

I was watching the only conservative cable TV program Tuesday night, and the host played several clips of how the other networks were describing the Republican Convention. To a 'T' the hosts, reporters, and pundits at CNN, MSNBC, and ABC all used the exact descriptor 'dark'! It was as if they had received talking points from the Biden campaign as to what to say. Just like they received and used talking points from the Obama administration to describe the Iran nuclear deal. Anybody who has watched the Republican convention knows that it has been anything but 'dark', It has been replete with inspiring stories of overcoming hardships, success, and optimism. Yes, the left has been called out for their extremists policies. There is a psychological term called 'transference' wherein a person's own thoughts and feelings are redirected and applied to another person. The liberal media is transferring the real darkness displayed at the Democrat Convention onto the Republican Convention. Biden received NO bounce in the polls after his convention.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
