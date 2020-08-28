 Skip to main content
Letter: Republican Convention
“Make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.” This untrue and scary statement last night from Patty McClosky, who along with her husband, was arrested for pointing guns at peaceful protesters in St. Louis, clearly shows the route that Donald Trump is taking to try to win in the upcoming election. His basic position is that all Democrats are violent radicals who want to destroy the United States. Not only are these type of statements blatantly untrue, but they are a dangerous call to violence and potentially civil war. It is one thing to disagree with another party's policies, it is another to use fear tactics to label every individual who does not agree with you as basically a terrorist.

Lynn Malley

Northeast side

