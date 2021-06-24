 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republican corruption
View Comments

Letter: Republican corruption

  • Comments

Republicans all over the country are working hard-- not on economic relief, not on climate change, not on helping their constituents in any way, but on making it harder to vote. They allege voter fraud as their excuse, but the big fraudsters are them. They know their policies are not favored by the majority, but rather than try to make policies that the majority does favor they'll just try to silence the majority instead. This is corruption, and there is no other way to say it.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News