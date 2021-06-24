Letter: Republican corruption

Republicans all over the country are working hard-- not on economic relief, not on climate change, not on helping their constituents in any way, but on making it harder to vote. They allege voter fraud as their excuse, but the big fraudsters are them. They know their policies are not favored by the majority, but rather than try to make policies that the majority does favor they'll just try to silence the majority instead. This is corruption, and there is no other way to say it.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.