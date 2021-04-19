Letter: Republican criticize Trump but still support him

Many Republican politicians continue to criticize the self-appointed leader of their party. The problem is, they have no leader. The embarrassment that was occupying the Oval Office for the worst four years in America’s political history had no concept of the duties and responsibilities the job entailed, nor any familiarity with the Constitution.
Mitch McConnell is a bully with no ideas other than “No” to anything and everything proposed to increase bipartisanship and cooperation. He is a manipulator, threatening and daring those he “leads” (as well as Democrats) to defy him.
Josh Hawley’s only contributions have been to take away from people and protect corporations and the wealthy. Jim Jordon is a typical tormentor, using an offensively loud mouth and fast talk to make people think he knows what he’s saying. He doesn’t. Ted Cruz is the outrageous Court Jester, useful as a distraction from real issues. Matt Gaetz is out.
No matter how they criticize 45, they will continue to support him.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
