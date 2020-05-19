Letter: Republican Death Panels

A recent letter reminded us of the Republican accusations that implementation of the Affordable Care Act would result in “death panels”. The Republican death panels are now in place and functioning, in the form of ordering meat processing plants to remain open despite high COVID-19 rates. Employees must risk their lives, or lose their jobs. Another example is the extreme pressure being put on Mexican factories owned by US companies to stay open, despite surging virus illness and deaths among workers. So tell me, who has ownership of death panels? As for “Obamacare”, it worked beautifully for me for a few years before I was able to get on that socialist program, Medicare. And, it was not free, as many ACA opponents like to claim.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
