Letter: Republican deficits don’t matter

The Star reported that deficit’s hit an all-time high of $864 Billion in June, and projected $3.7 trillion deficit for year. Makes one wonder perhaps if Democrat’s really know what’s coming if they win in Nov.? Come inauguration day Republicans are going to have an epiphany for spending cuts (read social services) or in Republican speak “Starve The Beast”. In Ronald Reagan it was “the most terrifying words are I’m from the government, and I’m here to help”. Or from Republican anti-tax activist Grover Norquist “I don't want to abolish government, I simply want to reduce it in size and drown it in the bathtub”. From Dick Cheney “Reagan proved deficits don't matter”. That was until he had a come to Jesus moment with Tip O’Neill Reagan then raised taxes. In Arizona were going to face the same problem. Republican’s will have two choices, raise the sales tax or do the unthinkable and raise State Income Taxes.
Clyde R.Steele
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!