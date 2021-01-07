Letter: Republican Efforts to Overturn Election

Congressional Republicans will start the new year trying to overturn the results of the Presidential election. All of Trump’s efforts in the courts have been rejected for a complete lack of evidence, showing that it was an honest, fair election. We owe thanks to the many officials and volunteers all over the country who accomplished this when faced with so many difficulties.
Twice, in recent years, losers of the popular vote won in the outdated Electoral College. We had to accept that. Now, despite substantial popular and Electoral College majorities for Biden/Harris, Republicans will try to overturn the election on Jan 6. This political party honors neither fair elections nor democracy. They constantly work to suppress the vote; and now they would happily overturn a democratic election.
While these Republicans start off the year trying to nullify the votes of the majority; all of us need to resolve to stay vigilant against these anti-democracy efforts.
Robin Steinberg
Midtown
