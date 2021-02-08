Letter: Republican Election issues

I am not sure where the AZ House Republicans live but HB2790 must come from Belarus. I cannot believe the House Republicans want to replace the voters from Arizona if someone wins from the citizens for President is not the one the legislature wants to win and thus they want the legislature to pick the winner instead. That does not come from the United States. In addition the Senate Republicans are putting forward a bill to end PEVL (voting by mail) in SB 2790. More Republicans are on PEVL so not sure what their problem is for ending it. The Arizona election in 2020 set a record at almost 80% voting with this pandemic going on and everyone in Arizona should be proud of this fact. We need to keep elections safe for the citizens of Arizona.
Matthew Nelson
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.