Letter: Republican Failure at Medical Coverage Costs

We all remember the words that President Trump promised years ago " The GOP Will be the Party of Health Care."
Unfortunately, this is just another broken promise of the Republicans and Donald Trump.
Since Trump has taken office, our monthly medical premiums for my wife and I have more than doubled. We went from $552 a month in 2017, to $ 1117 a month in year 2020.
This is mainly the result of the Republicans voting to take away the mandatory requirement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). And still the GOP has No Answers or Solutions to Healthcare Costs in America.
Remember to Vote for Mark Kelly and Biden/Harris in November 2020. We can't afford another four years of the failing GOP Giveaways to the Medical Insurance Industry and Corporate America!
DAVID KEATING
East side
