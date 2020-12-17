Letter: REPUBLICAN FASCISM CULT NOT LOYAL TO THE USAS

Now we have Republican Officials in Republican states attempting to get the Surpreme Court to revoke an election by American voters and install a non elected tyrant to office . Its bad enough he has had four years to poison the politics of America but now wants his supporters to forget the election and install him to his tyrants post he so badly wants. Sad the Republican party has become the Unamerican party of domestic terrorists and seditionists. At least Arizona has so far followed the rule of law despite the wishes and attempts by the AZ. Republican Party and its leaders . Apparently Republicans do not care about any oaths to defend the constitution and rule of law. It is truly despicable and dangerous to our ideals of freedom and liberty. IT IS TIME FOR ALL GOOD MEN AND WOMEN TO COME TO THE AID OF THEIR COUNTRY. SHAME ON THE GOP.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!