Letter: Republican Hypocrisy

Moscow Mitch is at it again!! Hypocrite Mitch announced there would hearings to replace Justice Ginsburg's seat. Remember, 2016 he refused to have hearings until after the election!! All American citizens should be alarmed over this situation!!! If Joe Biden receives 90 to 100 Million votes or more then loses!! God help our country!! Clean out the septic tank and VOTE BLUE!! For our country's sake!!! Even former President Nixon is turning in his Grave!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
