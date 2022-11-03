 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republican incivility

Hey, Republicans are telling us, crime is out of control. Well, let’s see. Republicans are spreading conspiracy theories like wildfire. Paul Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer. He is a grandfather, my God. You can hear a pin drop, for lack of decent Republicans speaking out against this behavior. Republicans are at their Lowest Place, ever, and are proud of it. Here’s a Democrat that is tired of the Lies, tired of the total lack of civility. Did you really vote for Kari Lake? Did you enjoy how she made fun of Paul Pelosi, at her rally last night? Just know, there are plenty Democrats who find Kari Lake and all her ilk, absolutely Disgusting.

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

