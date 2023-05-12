Congressman Juan Ciscomani is not the best person to escort Republicans to tour the border. As a Mexican migrant, he should have advised his former boss, Gov. Doug Ducey, that his Mexican countrymen are too intelligent, tenacious and resourceful to be stopped by Ducey's ridiculous shipping container wall.

Why is Ciscomani even a Republican? In 2016 Donald Trump said Mexican migrants are rapists and criminals. Does Ciscomani see a rapist when he views himself in a mirror? Does he enjoy being insulted by Trump?

Many Republican white supremacists believe the great replacement conspiracy theory that migrants and their supporters seek to replace white people. Ciscomani is their worst nightmare as a migrant in an influential position of power in Congress. Ciscomani is walking a tight rope as he boasts of realizing his dreams. Will he pander to the white supremacists to be accepted as a "real" American by crushing the dreams of the DACA dreamers?

Ronald Pelech

Midtown